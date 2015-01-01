Abstract

Traffic accident injuries are relevant causes of mortality in industrialized countries. Among traffic accidents, the most destructive effect on the victim's body is produced by trains, which in a very short time provoke a complete distortion of the normal anatomical profiles and extensive amputations of the body. Deaths by severe body mutilation and/or decapitation require complex forensic investigation, as the victims' identification and the recognition of their body are not often feasible. In this study, a retrospective analysis of a series of cases of railway accidents is presented, with the aim of showing potential identification strategies, including a systematic physical re-assembling of the body. Among the railway fatalities assessed at the University Institute of Legal Medicine of Milan from 2016 until 2020, 61 cases were analyzed, focusing on the collection of postmortem data to improve accuracy for the identification of the victims. The results showed that the identification could be based on elements traditionally called "secondary identifiers" which, however, are becoming more and more important for positive identification, especially when dealing with migrants, vagrants, and homeless people. However, several issues need to be considered such as the limitations of the public prosecutors to perform expensive analyses (i.e., genetic testing), and the lack of antemortem data to be compared with postmortem findings, both odontological and fingerprint. In cases where it is not possible to proceed with identification or formal recognition of victims of railroad accidents with severe mutilations, a systematic physical re-assembling of the body is critical to reaching positive identification.

Language: en