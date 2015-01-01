|
Shih J, Sellers CM, Gavis-Hughson S, Fein A, O'Brien K. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36669129
Nurses are front line providers for people who have been hospitalized following a suicide attempt, yet few studies have explored this population's experiences specifically with nursing care in inpatient psychiatric units. The purpose of this study was to hear directly from people who have survived a suicide attempt about their experiences with inpatient psychiatric nursing care following a suicide attempt in order to identify strengths and weaknesses of current practices and elicit suggested improvements. Qualitative in-depth interviews were conducted with people who were previously psychiatrically hospitalized following a suicide attempt (N = 9; M(age)=42). Applied thematic analysis was used to identify themes related to positive and negative experiences with nursing care during hospitalization and advice for nurses.
