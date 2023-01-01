Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public involvement is an essential element of effective suicide prevention. However, few studies have investigated laypeople's intentions and behaviors in supporting suicidal people, especially within Chinese contexts. This study was conducted among young adults in Hong Kong to identify categories of helping intentions toward suicidal people, and to understand whether, and why, youth transitioned over time between helping intention categories.



METHODS: A total of 807 Hong Kong young adults (18-35 years) participated in this two-wave study across 2018 (W1) and 2019 (W2). Latent class analyses were conducted to identify categories of helping intentions toward suicidal people. A latent transition analysis was applied to explore the stability of the categories over time, and the factors that influenced stability.



RESULTS: Three categories were identified in both waves: 1) dedicated helpers (W1: 28.38 %, W2: 28.50 %), 2) willing helpers (W1: 30.24 %, W2: 33.83 %), and 3) inconsistent helpers (W1: 41.39 %, W2: 37.67 %). 73.48 % of the young adults stayed in the same category across two years. Gender, and attitudes toward suicide victims were related to category membership and transitions between categories. LIMITATIONS: Measurement of helping intentions may not be thorough. Further studies are required to examine whether the findings can be generalized to the other population.



CONCLUSIONS: Effective community engagement is essential for suicide prevention. Young adults in Hong Kong exhibited different helping intentions toward suicidal people, that were moderately stable over a two-year period. Understanding how and why young adults behave differently toward suicidal people is important when planning effective suicide prevention programs.

