Abstract

Adolescents and young adults are particularly at risk of experiencing or perpetrating cyber dating violence (CDV) in their romantic relationships. However, it remains difficult to understand the motivations behind tolerating or perpetrating CDV in romantic relationships. Romantic attachment and beliefs may be an interesting avenue to explore among youth victims of CDV. The current study aims to 1) document the association between romantic attachment and CDV victimization and perpetration while controlling for age, gender and other forms of DV, and 2) explore beliefs youth attribute to the use of technology in their romantic relationships. A total of 332 self-identified heterosexual youth, with an age range of 14 to 25 years old, completed a survey. A subgroup of 14 youth who reported experiencing cyber dating violence also participated in a semi-structured interview. Logistic regressions were used to assess the contribution of romantic attachment (anxious and avoidant) to each form of CDV (stalking, psychological and sexual CDV) followed by a thematic analysis exploring beliefs about the use of technology in romantic relationships. Anxious attachment significantly predicted psychological CDV as well as stalking victimization and perpetration. Avoidant attachment significantly predicted psychological CDV victimization and perpetration as well as sexual CDV victimization. In their narratives, youth reported that controlling, monitoring, harassing behaviors, especially credentials sharing, constitute proof of love and trust rather than manifestations of CDV. The results support the relevance of developing tailored interventions based on attachment and romantic beliefs, which appears to be a promising avenue for preventing various forms of DV.

