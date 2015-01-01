SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Glenn AL, Li Y, Liu J. Journal of environmental science and health. Part C, Toxicology and carcinogenesis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1080/26896583.2022.2157183

PMID

36662652

Abstract

Lead exposure during childhood has been associated with a variety of negative outcomes, including antisocial/aggressive behavior. However, different subtypes of antisocial behavior have been found to have different neurobiological correlates, and it is unclear whether lead exposure is related to specific subtypes of aggressive behavior. The objective of the study was to examine relationships between childhood blood lead levels (BLL) and proactive and reactive aggression. Further, given prior findings of sex differences in the effects of lead exposure, we examine whether there are sex differences in these relationships. In a sample of 818 youth (47.2% girls) ages 10-13 in China, we assessed BLL and administered the Reactive Proactive Aggression Questionnaire.

RESULTS show that BLLs were associated with reactive, but not proactive aggression. There was a significant interaction between BLL and sex in predicting aggression; boys with higher BLL scored higher in both proactive and reactive aggression than boys with lower BLL, but these differences were not present for girls. These findings suggest that lead exposure may have broad effects on antisocial behavior, but that boys may be more susceptible than girls. These findings may provide insights to identifying protective factors that could be potential targets for intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; behavior problems; Lead exposure

