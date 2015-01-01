|
Citation
Glenn AL, Li Y, Liu J. Journal of environmental science and health. Part C, Toxicology and carcinogenesis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
PMID
36662652
Abstract
Lead exposure during childhood has been associated with a variety of negative outcomes, including antisocial/aggressive behavior. However, different subtypes of antisocial behavior have been found to have different neurobiological correlates, and it is unclear whether lead exposure is related to specific subtypes of aggressive behavior. The objective of the study was to examine relationships between childhood blood lead levels (BLL) and proactive and reactive aggression. Further, given prior findings of sex differences in the effects of lead exposure, we examine whether there are sex differences in these relationships. In a sample of 818 youth (47.2% girls) ages 10-13 in China, we assessed BLL and administered the Reactive Proactive Aggression Questionnaire.
Language: en
Keywords
aggression; behavior problems; Lead exposure