During the ongoing floods in Pakistan, women's vulnerability to violence and poor maternal outcomes reached an all-time high. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), over 6 000 000 women are expecting their pregnancies and around 70 000 of them are expected to go into labor in the upcoming months [1]. Reports routinely warned that health services did not have adequate equipment and teams to perform these deliveries safely. These issues were exacerbated during the floods, as more financial support was needed, as well as a safe environment to relocate pregnant women and support them with quality maternal care. Governmental observations point out that around 1000 essential family health service centers have been negatively affected by the floods, many of them completely ruined. Relocating women in such conditions is a risky intervention, making it a last resort. These isusse, potentiated by crises and floods, require additional attention. Healthcare providers report that if these deliveries are not conducted in a timely and safe manner, women's lives may be in danger, and their children's health. Tents, internally displaced camps, or schools are not safe places for pregnant women to deliver their babies, or even to stay at for a period of time. Many of those women are young, either pregnant or displaced with female family members like sisters, mothers, in-laws, or grandmothers. Another vulnerability is access to transportation during floods, which can help them reach camps or even health facilities. Women are reported to be at a higher risk of violence from the people surrounding them due to internal displacement as a result of the floods. A local newspaper reported rape and abuse of women and girls asking truck or rickshaw drivers during the flood crisis for transportation so they could reach their destination for care or safety. The health and safety of women in Pakistan was already a significant issue; this humanitarian crisis has increased their risk 4-fold. Proper research should be carried out to document and report incidences related to maternal health and violence against women during the current floods and the humanitarian crisis. This should also include research on how women's health and safety should be assured during this time and future crises.



The ongoing floods have devastated Pakistan, leading to a humanitarian crisis. It is important to "leave no one behind in conversations about their health, especially women and girls. Many women of childbearing age are in need of humanitarian assistance. Communication, roads, and bridges in the south of Pakistan have been heavily damaged, which is hindering girls' and women's access to healthcare facilities, endangering them and increasing their vulnerability to abuse, violence, and neglect. Factors such as class status, caste, age, sexuality, race, ethnicity, religion, and nationality impact the safety of women in current floods and making them more vulnerable [2].



A humanitarian crisis often leaves women more impoverished, leading to issues such as food insecurity and physical weakness. There are many women expecting to deliver soon and a lack of money impacts their maternal health needs, while food scarcity drastically impacts their nutrition. There is a dire need for food supplies, delivery kits, and funds for transport or necessities in aresa where help has still not arrived. Women in Pakistan and similar countries are already suffering from poor maternal outcomes in general. The crisis has exacerbated this to much higher levels. Lack of access to proper maternal care and essential medications potentially results in pregnancy complications and unsafe birthing conditions.

