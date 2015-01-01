SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bukhari SA, Ghous M, Butt P, Kiyani SK, Tariq A. J. Pak. Med. Assoc. 2022; 72(10): 1909-1912.

10.47391/JPMA.3566

36660969

OBJECTIVES: To compare the effects of exergaming and vestibular training on gaze stability, balance and gait performance of older adults.

METHODS: The single-blind randomised controlled trial was conducted from August to October 2020 at the Doctor Raza Clinic, Swabi, Pakistan, and comprised individuals of both genders aged 60-75 years. The subjects were randomised into two groups using the sealed envelope method. Group 1 received exergaming, while group 2 received vestibular training 3 days a week for 6 weeks. The outcomes measures were dynamic gait index, time up and go test and non-instrumented dynamic visual acuity test. Data was analysed using SPSS 21.

RESULTS: Of the 24 subjects, 12(50%) were in each of the two groups. Overall, there were 16(66%) males and 8(33%) females with a mean age of 66.3±4.36 years. Intra-group improvement was significant compared to the baseline (p<0.05) in both the differences, but inter-group differences across all parameters were non-significant (p>0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: Both exergaming and vestibular training has similar effects on gaze stability, balance, and gait performance among the older adults. Clinical Trials.gov Identifier: NCT04414462.


Exergaming, Vestibular training, Gaze stability, Older adults.

