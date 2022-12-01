Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury is the leading cause of childhood morbidity and mortality. Injury prevention (IP) initiatives are often created in isolation from the communities most affected. We hypothesized that the use of a comprehensive approach to injury prevention through community partnerships will result in a measurable reduction in pediatric injuries.



METHODS: The IP program at our free-standing level 1 pediatric trauma center developed partnerships within eight targeted high-risk communities. IP coordinators and community partners implemented programs driven by community-specific injury data and community input. Programs focused on home, bike, playground, pedestrian, and child passenger safety. Program components included in-home education with free safety equipment and installation; free bike helmet fittings and distribution; community playground builds; and car seat classes with education, free car seat distribution and installation. Using trauma registry data, we compared injuries rates in targeted communities with non-intervention communities county-wide over an eight-year period.



RESULTS: Between 2012 and 2019, nearly 4000 families received home safety equipment and education through community partnerships. Approximately 2000 bike helmets, 900 car/booster seats, in addition to safety messages and education were provided across the intervention communities. Over this 8-year time period, the injury rates significantly decreased by 28.4%, across the eight targeted high-risk communities, compared to a 10.9% reduction in non-intervention communities across the county.



CONCLUSIONS: Effective injury prevention can be achieved through partnerships, working in solidarity with community members to address actual areas of concern to them. Sharing data, seeking ongoing community input, continuously reviewing learnings, and implementing identified changes are crucial to the success of such partnerships. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

Language: en