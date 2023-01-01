SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dane K, Foley G, Hendricks S, Wilson F. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsams.2023.01.002

PMID

36669901

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Tackle coaching forms a cornerstone of training in rugby and is designed to enhance performance and mitigate tackle injury. The athlete voice can help key stakeholders understand the psychosocial determinants that shape skill development in relation to tackle coaching. We aimed to capture player experiences of tackle coaching in women's rugby union.

DESIGN: Qualitative study using the grounded theory approach.

METHODS: Current women rugby union players, with at least 1-year senior level experience, were recruited from Europe, Africa and North America between December 2021 and March 2022 to participate in the study. Data were collected through semi-structured interviews and analysed in line with grounded theory coding procedures.

RESULTS: The 21 players were aged 20-48 years with a mean 10.6 years of rugby playing experience. Analysis revealed that the experiences of tackle coaching that shaped women's tackle skill development and sense of preparedness ranged from constraining to empowering, and gender was a pivotal influence in creating meaning. Participants expected and accepted the bare minimum in tackle coaching as the price that they had to pay for inclusion in rugby.

CONCLUSIONS: Participants' experiences of tackle coaching were entangled in inequitable club structures and cultures where men's rugby is the norm. Empowering tackle coaching in women's rugby union must be bespoke to the given context and the needs of women players. The recommendations offered in this paper encourage discussion as to how best to empower women's tackle development in rugby.


Language: en

Keywords

Performance; Gender equality; Rugby union; Tackle

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print