Abstract

Harmful algal blooms of toxin-producing microalgae are recurrent in southern Chile. Paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) outbreaks pose the main threat to public health and the fishing industry in the Patagonian fjords. This study aims to increase understanding of the individual and spatial variability of PSP toxicity in the foot of Concholepas concholepas, Chile's most valuable commercial benthic invertebrate species, extracted from the Guaitecas Archipelago in Chilean Patagonia. The objective is to determine the effect of pigment removal and freezing during the detoxification process. A total of 150 specimens (≥90 mm length) were collected from this area. The live specimens were transferred to a processing plant, where they were measured and gutted, the foot was divided into two equal parts, and pigment was manually removed from one of these parts. The PSP toxicity of each foot (edible tissue) was determined by mouse bioassay (MBA) and high-performance liquid chromatography with fluorescence detection and postcolumn oxidation (HPLC-FLD PCOX). The individual toxicity per loco, as the species is known locally, varied from <30 to 146 μg STX diHCL eq 100 g(-1) (CV = 43.83%) and from 5.96 to 216.3 μg STX diHCL eq 100 g(-1) (CV = 34.63%), using MBA and HPLC, respectively. A generalized linear model showed a negative relation between individual weight and toxicity. The toxicological profile showed a dominance of STX (>95%), neoSTX and GTX2. The removal of pigment produced a reduction in PSP toxicity of up to 90% and could represent a good detoxification tool moving forward. The freezing process in the muscle with pigment did not produce a clear pattern. There is a significant reduction (p < 0.05) of PSP toxicity via PCOX but not MBA. Furthermore, the study discusses possible management and commercialization implications of the findings regarding small-scale fisheries.

