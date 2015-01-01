Abstract

(1) Background: There is no specific treatment for concussion in modern medicine, and existing treatment is only limited to resting and restoring cognition. For centuries, Mongolians have used traditional Mongolian medicine (TMM) methods to treat a variety of diseases such as Baria zasal. In this study, we aimed to explore the treatment parents and guardians seek when their children have suffered a concussion. (2) Methods: In this study, we used an online questionnaire. The study participants (n = 400) were randomly selected parents and guardians. The definition of bariachi is an advanced practitioner of baria zasal, which covers most of the massage therapy techniques mentioned in this study. (3) Results: In total, 72% of the parents and guardians went to a bariachi when their children suffered a concussion, while only 10.3% chose western medical hospitals. When asked what they did after the initial treatment was not effective, 47.8% of the participants responded that they went to the bariachi. Based on the days of treatment result, 11.8% reported on the beneficial effects of the treatment appearing in one day, and 60.3% in 1-3 days, which shows that the participants suffered a healing effect of the baria zasal shortly after application to their children. In the regression analysis, visiting a Bariachi was independent of age, gender, or even religion. (4) Conclusions: Although Western medicine is highly developed in Mongolia, the baria zasal of TMM has not lost its appeal in treating concussion. This suggests that baria zasal could be a unique method of concussion treatment even today. This also suggests that the techniques of Baria zasal should be further studied, and as in modern medicine.

Language: en