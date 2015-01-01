Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Examine initial feasibility and utility of a battery of measures administered via telephone interview with a caregiver for describing long-term outcomes in individuals with a history of disorders of consciousness (DoC) after pediatric acquired brain injury (ABI).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Caregiver interview administered via telephone. PATIENTS: Convenience sample admitted to an inpatient pediatric neurorehabilitation unit with DoC after ABI at least 1 year prior to assessment (n = 41, 5-22 yr old at assessment). INTERVENTIONS: None. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: The Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales, Third Edition (Vineland-3), and Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended Pediatric Revision (GOS-E Peds) were examined. Administration time of the Vineland-3 ranged from 13 to 101 minutes (m = 50) and the GOS-E Peds ranged from 2 to 10 minutes (m = 3). Vineland-3 Adaptive Behavior Composite (ABC) ranged from standard scores (SSs) of 20 (exceptionally low) to 100 (average) and GOS-E Peds scores ranged from 3 (i.e., upper moderate disability) to 7 (vegetative state). Lower adaptive functioning on the Vineland-3 ABC was strongly associated with greater disability on the GOS-E Peds (r = -0.805). On the Vineland-3 ABC, 19.5% earned the lowest possible score, whereas 12.2% obtained the lowest possible score for survivors on the GOS-E Peds; only 7.3% earned lowest scores on both measures.



CONCLUSIONS: The Vineland-3 and GOS-E Peds were feasibly administered by telephone and were complementary in this cohort; the GOS-E provided a quick and easy measure of gross functional outcome, whereas the Vineland-3 took longer to administer but provided a greater level of detail about functioning. When both measures were used together, the range and variability of scores were maximized.

Language: en