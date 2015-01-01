|
Soong MF, Ramli R, Saifizul AA, Goh KY, Long SX. PLoS One 2023; 18(1): e0280290.
36662679
The inerter is a two-terminal component that can be added to the spring-and-damper configuration of a suspension system. It has the property that the force exerted is proportional to the relative acceleration at its terminals. Studies have demonstrated the inerter's benefit of providing superior vibration isolation when it is used in the vehicle suspension of passenger cars. However, similar benefit on another common vehicle class on the roads, namely heavy vehicles, remain to be shown, as these vehicles have vastly different parameter values than passenger cars. This study is an investigation on the performance improvement brought by an inerter in the suspension of common heavy vehicles. In the study, the parameter values of a truck and a bus were adopted in the quarter vehicle model with two different spring-damper-inerter configurations (parallel and serial inerter), and the improvements in vibration isolation and road holding capability were determined by optimization of inertance.
