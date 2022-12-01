|
Citation
Tiderman L, Dongmo NF, Munteanu K, Kirschenbaum M, Kerns L. Public Health 2023; 215: 100-105.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36669361
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Mass shooting incidents have drastically increased in the United States in the last 10 years, with a disproportionate number of incidents occurring in some states. Gun laws vary greatly by state, but little research has been conducted to examine the association between the strength of state gun laws and mass shootings. This study aims to explore the aggregate effect of state gun laws on the rate of mass shooting incidents and fatalities. STUDY DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional time series.
Language: en
Keywords
Gun regulation; Gun violence; Mass shootings; Negative binomial generalized linear mixed model