Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Mass shooting incidents have drastically increased in the United States in the last 10 years, with a disproportionate number of incidents occurring in some states. Gun laws vary greatly by state, but little research has been conducted to examine the association between the strength of state gun laws and mass shootings. This study aims to explore the aggregate effect of state gun laws on the rate of mass shooting incidents and fatalities. STUDY DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional time series.



METHODS: This study applied the negative binomial generalized linear mixed model to assess the impact of state gun laws restrictiveness-as measured by the total number of active gun laws-on the rate of mass shooting incidents and fatalities.



RESULTS: The restrictiveness of state gun laws was significantly associated with the rate of mass shooting fatalities; specifically, for every 1 standard deviation (SD) increase in the state gun law restrictiveness score (i.e. for every additional 27 gun laws in place), the rate of mass shooting fatalities was decreased by 24% (P-value <0.0001), controlling for other predictor variables in the model. However, no significant association was found between the restrictiveness of state gun laws and rate of mass shooting incidents.



CONCLUSIONS: State gun laws may not decrease the number of mass shooting events, but they appear to help reduce the number of deaths when these mass shootings occur. Better data collection on mass shootings and further research on the impacts of specific gun laws are needed to help understand the effectiveness of gun laws and inform law-based interventions.

Language: en