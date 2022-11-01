Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine geographical variations in involvement in physical violence and sleep disturbance among adolescents.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Eighty-nine low- to middle-income and high-income countries PARTICIPANTS: Adolescents 13-17 years of age. MEASUREMENTS: Multiple binary logistic regression analyses and meta-analyses were performed to assess the link between physical violence (number of physical fights) and sleep disturbance ("mostly" or "always" experienced worry-induced sleep loss).



RESULTS: Among 296,212 adolescents, 8.9% reported sleep disturbance (male: 7.5%, female: 9.6%), with the highest prevalence among adolescents from the Eastern Mediterranean region (14.1%) and high-income countries (14.1%). Overall, sleep disturbance prevalence increased gradually with the increased episodes of physical violence. Adolescents who were involved in physical violence once, 2-3 times, and 4+ times were respectively 18%, 26%, and 77% more likely than their counterparts to experience sleep disturbance (1 time: OR 1.18, 95% CI 1.13-1.24; 2-3 times: 1.26, 1.20-1.34; 4+ times: 1.77, 1.66-1.88). The association between physical violence and sleep disturbance was observed in all regions and country-income groups, with the highest odds of sleep disturbance among adolescents experiencing 4+ times of physical violence in the European region (2.34, 1.17-4.67) and upper-middle-income countries (1.91, 1.73-2.11). The association of physical violence with sleep disturbance by sex was significant in all regions and country-income groups, except the European region.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to physical violence is associated with increased odds of sleep disturbances in adolescents. School and community-level interventions, vigilance, and programs to promote violence-free environments may improve the sleep health of adolescents exposed to physical violence.

