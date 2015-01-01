Abstract

Snakebite envenoming in Sub-Saharan Africa present a significant public health problem. An investigation into how often species responsible for envenomation were correctly identified, as well as which venomous species caused the most frequent and problematic envenomation symptomatology were conducted to establish severity of this problem from a South African context. Descriptive statistics were used to quantitatively describe the variables in snakebite related Telelog call records reported to the Poison Information Helpline of the Western Cape (PIHWC) over a five-year period. A total of 1411 snakebite related calls were received. In 44% of all snakebite calls the bite was inflicted by an unidentified snake specie. The most snakebites occurred during the summer months from December-March. The most bites occurred in males (20-39 years). The incidence of snakebite in South Africa was 2.39 per 100 000 population, with the highest incidence of snakebite in North-West province of South Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa there is a major underestimation of the incidence of snakebite due to under reporting and absence of physical attendance to health care facilities. The PIHWC provides an invaluable service in assisting and in-forming medical personnel and the public on the management of snakebites. Data collected by centers provides a source of information on the prevalence of snakebites and medically important species that research should be aimed towards.

Language: en