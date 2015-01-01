|
Citation
Grabowsky ER, Saviola AJ, Alvarado-Díaz J, Mascareñas AQ, Hansen KC, Yates JR, Mackessy SP. Toxins (Basel) 2023; 15(1): e72.
DOI
PMID
36668891
Abstract
The Crotalus intermedius group is a clade of rattlesnakes consisting of several species adapted to a high elevation habitat, primarily in México. Crotalus tancitarensis was previously classified as C. intermedius, until individuals occurring on Cerro Tancítaro in Michoacán, México, were reevaluated and classified as a new species (C. tancitarensis) based on scale pattern and geographic location. This study aimed to characterize the venom of C. tancitarensis and compare the venom profile to those of other species within the Crotalus intermedius group using gel electrophoresis, biochemical assays, reverse-phase high performance liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and lethal toxicity (LD(50)) assays.
Language: en
Keywords
enzymes; evolution; mass spectrometry; phenotype; RP-HPLC; SDS-PAGE; snake venom metalloproteinase; toxin; venom