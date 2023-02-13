Abstract

Humans and dingoes (Canis familiaris (dingo)) share the environment of K'gari, and conflict inevitably occurs between the two species, particularly over food. Dingo attacks on humans have occurred, and some have been serious and even fatal in outcome. Wildlife feeding may cause animals to develop unnatural and potentially dangerous behaviours towards conspecifics and humans on a relatively frequent basis. Food-based attraction has been implicated in the development of human-directed aggression in the dingo population of K'gari. Supplemental feeding, whether intentional or accidental, alters wildlife foraging behaviours and may have consequences at the population and ecosystem levels. Management strategies such as education programs, prohibition of inappropriate human behaviours (compliance) and fencing of garbage dumps have each been implemented to stop the intentional or inadvertent feeding of dingoes by people. However, there has been no formal assessment of the effectiveness of these interventions at reducing food-related dingo-human incidents over time. We collated and analysed 7791 unique reports of dingo-human interactions on K'gari between 1990 and 2020, inclusive of 1307 food-related reports, including the severity of these interactions. These data showed clear seasonal peaks in the percentage of food-related dingo-human interactions, corresponding with biologically significant breeding periods in autumn and weaning and dispersing in spring. Trends in serious food-related incidents remained stable overtime. Less serious food-related incidents declined, suggesting that management efforts were successful. However, these efforts appear to have reached the limits of their effectiveness. Further innovations are required to reduce serious incidents involving the relatively few dingoes and people still experiencing conflict, and thereby provide protection to both species on K'gari.

Language: en