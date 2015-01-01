SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yazdi-Ravandi S, Khazaei S, Davari H, Matinnia N, Karami M, Taslimi Z, Afkhami MR, Ghaleiha A. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 81: e103470.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2023.103470

36681012

Present study was to evaluate the relationship between suicide attempt, gender and age. We used all of suicide attempt entered in Hamadan Suicide Registry Program (2016-2017). Finding revealed that suicide attempt was lower among elderly patients. Using poison and self-immolation was more common in elder patients. Suicide attempt in females against males was higher in married. In males the higher rate of suicide attempt was in autumn, while in females was in summer. Using of drug was more frequent in females, while self-harm was more common in males. Gender and age are important risk factors of suicide attempts.


Gender; Age; Risk factor; Completed suicide; Suicide attempted

