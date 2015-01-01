Abstract

When individuals take risks, they must weigh potential costs and benefits associated with a decision. Differences in risk-taking appear to be influenced by contextual, and inter-individual factors. However, it is still ambiguous to what extent these characteristics jointly influence risk-taking. We investigated how risk-taking varies as function of context effects, incentives, skin conductance responses (SCR), and personality traits such as impulsivity and sensitivity to reward and punishment. Sixty-eight healthy participants conducted a modified version of the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART) composed of a gain-framed (G-BART) and loss-framed (L-BART) context with each a low and a high outcome magnitude condition. While the goal in G-BART was to maximize gains, the goal in L-BART was to minimize losses. In both versions, participants can potentially accumulate the same amounts. We conducted trial-by-trial mixed model analyses to account for within- and between-participant effects. Participants showed greater risk-taking when playing L-BART than G-BART; more risk-taking was observed in the high compared to the low outcome magnitude condition. Furthermore, higher SCR were associated with less risk-taking. Lower impulsivity was related to a greater difference in risk-taking in both contexts, with greater risk-taking in L-BART. Likewise, sensitivity to reward was associated with a greater difference in risk-taking in both contexts, with greater risk-taking in G-BART. Finally, greater sensitivity to punishment was related to risk-taking among participants describing themselves as sensitive to rewards.



RESULTS support a multidimensional state-trait model of risk-taking suggesting that risk-taking is favored by loss-aversion along with incentives, psychophysiological arousal, and personality traits.

