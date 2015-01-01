Abstract

Psychosis is a complex entity characterized by psychological, behavioral, and motor alterations resulting in a loss of contact with reality. Although it is not common, pregnancy can be a period in which a first episode of psychosis can manifest, entailing detrimental consequences for both the fetus and the mother. The pathophysiological basis and study of maternofetal wellbeing need to be further elucidated. Lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis are two phenomena that are tightly linked to the placental dysfunction commonly observed in different complications of pregnancy. In the present study, we aim to explore the histopathological and gene expression of different markers of lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in the placentas of women who underwent a first episode of psychosis during their pregnancy (n = 22). The aim is to then compare them with healthy pregnant women (n = 20). In order to achieve this goal, iron deposits were studied using Prussian Blue staining. In addition, the protein/gene expression of a transferrin receptor (TFRC), as well as an acyl-CoA synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL-4), arachidonate lipoxygenase-5 (ALOX-5), malondialdehyde (MDA), and glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) were all analyzed through gene expression (RT-qPCR) and immunohistochemical procedures. Our results demonstrate an increased presence of iron deposits that are accompanied by a further expression of TFRC, ACSL-4, ALOX-5, MDA, and GPX4-all of which are observed in the placenta tissue of women who have suffered from a first episode of psychosis. Therefore, in our study, a histopathological increase in lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis markers in the affected women is suggested. However, further studies are needed in order to validate our results and to establish possible consequences for the reported alterations.

