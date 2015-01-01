Abstract

BACKGROUND: Immediate whole-body CT (about 10 min after arrival) in an all-in-one resuscitation room equipped with CT has been found to be associated with shorter time to haemostasis and lower in-hospital mortality. The aim of this study was to elucidate the benefits of immediate whole-body CT after hospital arrival in patients with severe trauma with the hypothesis that immediate CT within 10 min is associated with lower in-hospital mortality.



METHOD: This retrospective cohort study of patients with an injury severity score of more than 15 who underwent whole-body CT was conducted using the Japanese Trauma Databank (2019-2020). An immediate CT was conducted within 10 min after arrival. In-hospital mortality, frequency of subsequent surgery, and time to surgery were compared with immediate and non-immediate CT. Inverse probability weighting was conducted to adjust for patient backgrounds, including mechanism and severity of injury, prehospital treatment, vital signs, and institutional characteristics.



RESULTS: Among the 7832 patients included, 646 underwent immediate CT. Immediate CT was associated with lower in-hospital mortality (12.5 versus 15.7 per cent; adjusted OR 0.77 (95 per cent c.i. 0.69 to 0.84); P < 0.001) and fewer damage-control surgeries (OR 0.75 (95 per cent c.i. 0.65 to 0.87)). There was a 10 to 20 min difference in median time to craniotomy, laparotomy, and angiography. These benefits were observed regardless of haemodynamic instability on hospital arrival, while they were identified only in elderly patients with severe injury and altered consciousness.



CONCLUSION: Immediate CT within 10 min after arrival was associated with decreased in-hospital mortality in severely injured trauma patients.

