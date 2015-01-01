Abstract

BACKGROUND: A proper understanding of the protective factors against suicide attempt can provide the basis for planning preventive interventions. This study aimed to identify protective factors against suicide attempt among women.



METHODS: This qualitative study was conducted in Kermanshah, Iran between January and May 2021. Participants were 20 Kurdish women, survivors of suicide attempt, selected by purposive sampling method. The data collection method was face-to face and audio-recorded semi-structured interview. Qualitative data analysis was done according to Diekelmann 7-step approach.



FINDINGS: According to the results, the main topic was protective factors against suicide attempt in women, with two categories; "Individual factors" and "Social factors". "Individual factors" had five subcategories including coping strategies, reasons for living, resilience, religious beliefs, and fear of death, and "social factors" had two subcategories including social support and effective communication.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that women who intend to commit suicide may encounter some individual and social factors that play a protective role against suicide. It is recommended to identify and strengthen these protective factors for the effectiveness of suicide prevention interventions.

