Behera C, Kaushik R, Bharti DR, Nayak B, Bhardwaj DN, Pradhan D, Singh H. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(1).
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a preventable but escalating global health crisis. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) studies to date have been limited, and some are underpowered. In this study, we aimed to perform the PsychArray-based GWAS study to identify single nucleotide variations associated with suicide in the Indian population.
genetic association; GWAS; PsychArray; psychological autopsy; single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs); suicidal deaths