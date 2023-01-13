Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a preventable but escalating global health crisis. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) studies to date have been limited, and some are underpowered. In this study, we aimed to perform the PsychArray-based GWAS study to identify single nucleotide variations associated with suicide in the Indian population.



METHODS: We recruited unrelated subjects who died by suicide as cases (N = 313) and the non-suicidal deaths as controls (N = 294). The 607 samples were genotyped, including cases and controls using the Illumina Infinium PsychArray-24 BeadChip v1.3 Results: In our study, four single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) crossed the threshold of significance level <1 × 10(-5). One of them is intronic at Chromosome2:rs1901851 and three are intergenic at Chromosome12:rs3847911, Chromosome8:rs2941489, Chromosome8:rs1464092. At a significance level of 5 × 10(-5), we found a few more SNPs, with the majority of them being intergenic variants. The associated genes were associated with various important functions ranging from cell signaling, GTP binding, GPCR binding, and transcription factor binding.



CONCLUSIONS: The SNPs identified in our study were not reported earlier. To our best knowledge, this study is one of the first GWAS for suicide in the Indian population. The results indicate few novel SNPs that may be associated with suicide and require further investigation. Their clinical significance is to be studied in the future.

Language: en