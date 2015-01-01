Abstract

The major challenge faced by autonomous vehicles today is driving through busy roads without getting into an accident, especially with a pedestrian. To avoid collision with pedestrians, the vehicle requires the ability to communicate with a pedestrian to understand their actions. The most challenging task in research on computer vision is to detect pedestrian activities, especially at nighttime. The Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) has been developed for driving and parking support for vehicles to visualize sense, send and receive information from the environment but it lacks to detect nighttime pedestrian actions. This article proposes a framework based on Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) using Scale Invariant Faster Region-based Convolutional Neural Networks (SIFRCNN) technologies to efficiently detect pedestrian operations through which the vehicle, as agents train themselves from the environment and are forced to maximize the reward. The SIFRCNN has reduced the running time of detecting pedestrian operations from road images by incorporating Region Proposal Network (RPN) computation. Furthermore, we have used Reinforcement Learning (RL) for optimizing the Q-values and training itself to maximize the reward after getting the state from the SIFRCNN. In addition, the latest incarnation of SIFRCNN achieves near-real-time object detection from road images. The proposed SIFRCNN has been tested on KAIST, City Person, and Caltech datasets. The experimental results show an average improvement of 2.3% miss rate of pedestrian detection at nighttime compared to the other CNN-based pedestrian detectors.

