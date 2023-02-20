Abstract

Despite an observed daytime front-seat seat belt use that exceeds 90%, nearly half of motor vehicle occupants who die in New York State (NYS) each year are not wearing a seat belt. Crash outcomes were examined by occupant, vehicle, environmental and traffic enforcement patterns related to the annual Click It or Ticket high visibility seat belt enforcement campaign. Three periods of enforcement were examined: pre-enforcement, peri-enforcement (during/immediately after), and post-enforcement. Of the 14.4 million traffic citations, 713,990 (5.0%) were seat belt violations. Relative risk with 95% CI was assessed using deaths from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and SAS Glimmix 9.4 software. Mortality was lower peri-enforcement (32.9%) compared to pre- (40.9%) or post-enforcement (37.1%) (p < 0.001) and tended to be elevated in low enforcement response areas (43.6%). Fatalities were 30% lower (0.7, 95% CI 0.6-0.9) during peri-enforcement in models adjusted for demographics, law coverage, enforcement response, rural, weekend, impairment, speeding, and vehicle type. Adjusted mortality was higher in rural (1.9, 1.6-2.6), alcohol-involved (1.8, 1.4-2.9), and speeding-involved (2.0, 1.7-2.5) crashes. Peri-enforcement alcohol- and speed-involved fatalities tended to be lower in restrained, unrestrained and occupants missing belt status. The finding of lower mortality in both belted and unbelted occupant's peri-enforcement-in the context of fewer fatal speed and alcohol-involved crashes-suggests that the mechanism(s) through which high visibility seat belt enforcement lowers mortality is through impacting multiple risky driving behaviors.

Language: en