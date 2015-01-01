|
Milane T, Hansen C, Chardon M, Bianchini E, Vuillerme N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e953.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36673709
INTRODUCTION: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by motor symptoms and gait impairments. Among them, freezing of gait (FOG) is one of the most disabling manifestations. Backward walking (BW) is an activity of daily life that individuals with PD might find difficult and could cause falls. Recent studies have reported that gait impairments in PD were more pronounced in BW, particularly in people presenting FOG. However, to the best of our knowledge, no systematic review has synthetized the literature which compared BW performance in PD patients with and without FOG.
Language: en
backward walking; freezing of gait; gait; Parkinson’s disease