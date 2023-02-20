Abstract

The literature has shown contradictory results so far about the use of posturography, especially static posturography, to evaluate balance performance in Parkinson's disease (PD) populations. This study aimed to investigate the use of static posturography as a valid method to evaluate balance in a PD population. Fifty-two participants diagnosed with PD (Hoehn & Yahr stage: 1-3) were included in this cross-sectional study. All participants completed the following assessments: Hoehn and Yahr scale, Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, Tinetti Scale, Berg Balance Scale, Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale, Timed Up and Go test, and Functional Reach Test. Sway parameters were analyzed with a baropodometric platform, under eyes open (EO) and eyes closed (EC) conditions, in a bipodal stance. Small to large correlations were observed between clinical balance tests and static posturography parameters, although the majority of these parameters correlated moderately. Considering posturographic variables, the highest correlation values were detected for total excursion (TE), mean velocity (MV), mean (X-mean), and root-mean-square (X-RMS) displacements in the medio-lateral directions. It was observed that posturographic parameters worsened as the disease progresses, although differences were only significant between the stages 1 and 3 in the H&Y scale (p < 0.05). Regarding the test condition, the visual deprivation worsened significantly all the static posturography parameters (p < 0.05), except the antero-posterior mean displacement (Y-Mean). Comparing visual conditions, the EC presented slightly higher correlation values with the clinical balance tests. Static posturography could be used as an objective complementary tool to clinical balance tests in order to assess and control balance performance, mainly to detect postural instability problems.

Language: en