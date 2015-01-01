SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andersson C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e1035.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20021035

PMID

36673789

PMCID

PMC9859197

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol-related sexual consequences are common in college students. A newly developed 41-item Alcohol-Related Sexual Consequences Scale has recently been evaluated in at-risk young adults in the U.S. The current study aims to validate the Scale in Swedish college students.

METHODS: The occurrence of alcohol-related sexual consequences was assessed by birth gender, relationship status, gender identity/sexual orientation, and age. Negative binomial regression was used to assess convergent and divergent validity.

RESULTS: On average, 5.4 (SD 5.1) alcohol-related sexual consequences were experienced past three months. Greater scores were reported in singles, LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning), and younger students. All sex-related covariates showed robust associations with alcohol-related sexual consequences while most alcohol-related covariates were not associated (e.g., convergent validity). All alcohol-related covariates showed robust associations with alcohol consequences while most sex-related covariates were not associated (e.g., divergent validity). In the full model predicting alcohol-related sexual consequences, being a woman, single, and younger were identified as independent predictors.

CONCLUSIONS: This newly developed scale assessing alcohol-related sexual consequences could be used in both epidemiological studies and intervention studies targeting at-risk students.


Language: en

Keywords

age; gender; alcohol-related sexual consequences; college/university students; convergent/divergent validity; gender identity/sexual orientation; relationship status

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print