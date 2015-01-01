Abstract

Age brings consequent physical deterioration of body balance, strength, flexibility and agility. It has been demonstrated that daily physical activity (PA), managed by professionals, is fundamental to ageing with increased quality and to reducing the number of falls, which are a consequence of factors highlighted above. This has been most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of this study is to determine and analyse the effects of a multidisciplinary intervention based on the Safe Fall, Safe Schools, adapted utilitarian judo (JUA) and Pilates programmes in a population of older people. After an intervention of 60 min, 2 days a week for 12 weeks, the changes produced in variables such as quality of life, balance, lower body strength, flexibility and agility were analysed. A p-value ≤ 0.05 is accepted. The data show that the intervention can help to improve quality of life, especially two of its dimensions: pain (increases 12 points) and health transition (increases 13 points). It also helped to improve balance, lower body strength, flexibility and agility to a lesser extent. It is concluded that this type of intervention has positive effects for the sample in all the variables mentioned above.

