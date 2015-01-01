|
Wichlas F, Hahn FM, Tsitsilonis S, Lindner T, Marnitz T, Deininger C, Hofmann V. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e1265.
Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute
36674018
Increasing patient inflow into the emergency department makes it necessary to optimize triage management. The scope of this work was to determine simple factors that could detect fractures in patients without the need for specialized personnel. Between 2014 and 2015, 798 patients were admitted to an orthopedic emergency department and prospectively included in the study. The patients received a questionnaire before contacting the doctor.
Language: en
age; emergency department; fracture risk; functional questions; visual analog scale