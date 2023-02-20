|
Citation
|
Ashworth E, Jarman I, McCabe P, McCarthy M, Provazza S, Crosbie V, Quigg Z, Saini P. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36674021
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a major public health issue and a leading cause of death among children and young people (CYP) worldwide. There is strong evidence linking adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) to an increased risk of suicidal behaviours in adults, but there is limited understanding regarding ACEs and suicidal crises in CYP. This study aims to examine the ACEs associated with CYP presenting at Emergency Departments for suicidal crises, and specifically the factors associated with repeat attendances. This is a case series study of CYP (aged 8-16) experiencing suicidal crisis who presented in a paediatric Emergency Department in England between March 2019 and March 2021 (n = 240). The dataset was subjected to conditional independence graphical analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adverse childhood experiences; children and young people; emergency departments; suicidal crisis