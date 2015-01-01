Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the association between drunk riding, unhelmeted riding, unlicensed riding, and running-off-road (ROR) crashes. Multiple logistic regression was used to calculate the adjusted odds ratio (AOR) by using the National Taiwan Traffic Crash Dataset for 2011-2016. The results revealed that unhelmeted riding was associated with 138% (AOR = 2.38; CI (confidence interval) = 2.34-2.42) and 47% (AOR = 1.47; CI = 1.45-1.49) higher risks of drunk riding and unlicensed riding, respectively. The risk of unhelmeted riding increased with blood alcohol concentrations (BACs), and riders with the minimum BAC (0.031-0.05%) had nearly five times (AOR = 4.99; CI = 4.74-5.26) higher odds of unlicensed riding compared with those of riders with a negative BAC. Unhelmeted riding, drunk riding, and unlicensed riding were associated with 1.21 times (AOR = 1.21; CI = 1.13-1.30), 2.38 times (AOR = 2.38; CI = 2.20-2.57), and 1.13 times (AOR = 1.13; CI = 1.06-1.21) higher odds of ROR crashes, respectively. The three risky riding behaviours (i.e., unhelmeted riding, drunk riding, and unlicensed riding) were significantly related to ROR crashes. The risk of unhelmeted riding and ROR crashes increased with BACs.

Language: en