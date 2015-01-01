|
Citation
Kita S, Ochiai K, Sato Y, Akiyama S, Abe M, Tashita K, Tanaka H, Matsumoto F, Hayashi S, Kohashi K, Tsujino K, Uchiyama K, Tsukamatsu K, Ikeda U, Ikeda M, Suzuki H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e1414.
Abstract
|
AIM: We developed the Training Program on Child Abuse Prevention for Citizens (TCAP-C) and tested its effects and acceptability among citizen leaders (CLs).
METHODS: Community-based participatory research using a pretest-posttest follow-up design was conducted in Tokyo, Japan from September 2021 to March 2022. Participants completed questionnaires before, upon completion, and one month and three months after TCAP-C. Recognition, knowledge, and behaviors regarding child abuse and community consciousness were collected and compared before and one and three months after TCAP-C, and the degree of satisfaction, understanding, and meaningfulness were collected upon completion. We analyzed data using repeated-measures ANCOVA.
RESULTS: A total of 111, 98, 101, and 94 participants completed the questionnaires before, upon completion, and one and three months after TCAP-C, respectively. Overall, the recognition, knowledge, and community consciousness scores significantly improved from before to one month and three months after TCAP-C. Regarding the behaviors, only the behaviors of learning and watching over were significantly improved from before to one month after TCAP-C; however, those behaviors were not different between before and three months after TCAP-C. Furthermore, 95% participants reported being entirely satisfied with TCAP-C, and 85% and 91% reported good understanding and meaningfulness of the program.
CONCLUSIONS: TCAP-C is acceptable and can improve CL recognition, knowledge, and community consciousness.
Language: en