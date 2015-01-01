Abstract

Incidents of bullying have increased on students in schools. This has a negative impact such as mental health problems and risk of suicide. Interventions related to bullying are still focused on being carried out independently. Meanwhile, collaborative interventions between nurses and the school are needed to acquire maximum results in preventing and reducing the incidence of bullying. The purpose of this study is to describe school-based nursing interventions in preventing and reducing the incidence of bullying among students at school. This study used scoping review with a search strategy using the PRISMA Extension for Scoping Review process to find the articles. The PubMed, CINAHL, and Scopus electronic databases were searched. We found 12 articles from 594 articles in 3 databases which discussed nursing interventions based on school to prevent and reduce incidence of bullying in students. The studies included are design randomized control trials and quasi experiments. The samples with the range of 40-7121 respondents. We classified the school-based nursing interventions being three methods, there are Game programs, physical activity programs, training programs, and peer-group programs. The content of interventions are psychoeducation, empathy training, counseling, and self-management. This study shows that school-based nursing interventions can be an option in preventing and reducing the incidence of bullying among students at school.

Language: en