Abstract

Falls are a major problem among older adults worldwide. Early detection of risk factors is important to decrease the burden of falls. The "Fall Risk Questionnaire" (FRQ) is a screening tool used to assess personal fall risk awareness in older populations, and it is also used as a behavior change tool. The aim of the present study was to undertake a cultural and linguistic adaptation of the FRQ to allow its use in the Portuguese population. To achieve this, we used the sequential method proposed by Beaton and colleagues. Statistical analysis was conducted by computing the intraclass correlation coefficient and Cronbach's alpha score for intra-observer reliability. The panel revision demonstrated high concordance for all assessed items. The pretesting results indicated that, in general, the FRQ-Portuguese Version (FRQ-VP) was well accepted, and all items were adequate and easy to comprehend. The ICC and Cronbach's alpha scores indicated high consistency between assessments (p < 0.01; alfa = 0.992). The FRQ-VP seemed to have good reliability and internal consistency. Because the definition of a fall experience may not be clear to the older population, a careful explanation of this item can lead to a better score computation.

Language: en