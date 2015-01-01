SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhao Y, Zhang Y, Teopiz KM, Lui LMW, McIntyre RS, Cao B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e1602.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20021602

36674357

OBJECTIVES: The association between chronic diseases and depression has received increasing attention, and are both considered to increase the risk of functional impairment. However, previous research evidence is controversial. Our study aimed to investigate the association between depression, three types of vascular disease (i.e., hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke), diabetes mellitus, and functional impairment in middle-aged and elderly Chinese people.

METHODS: We designed a cross sectional study. Data were collected from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) in 2018. Logistic regression models were used to explore the association between independent variables and functional status.

RESULTS: Lower functional status was significantly associated with comorbid depression and vascular disease/diabetes mellitus (Activity of Daily Living/Instrumental Activity of Daily Living: Adjusted OR of Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, Myocardial infarction, Stroke is 3.86/4.30, 3.80/4.38, 3.60/4.14, 6.62/7.72, respectively; all p < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Depression is associated with functional decline in middle-aged and elderly Chinese individuals with vascular disease/diabetes mellitus. Identifying mediational factors and preventative strategies to reduce concurrent depression in persons with vascular diseases should be a priority therapeutic vista.


older adults; depression; diabetes; functional disability; vascular diseases

