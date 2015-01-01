|
Citation
|
Zhao Y, Zhang Y, Teopiz KM, Lui LMW, McIntyre RS, Cao B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(2): e1602.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36674357
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The association between chronic diseases and depression has received increasing attention, and are both considered to increase the risk of functional impairment. However, previous research evidence is controversial. Our study aimed to investigate the association between depression, three types of vascular disease (i.e., hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke), diabetes mellitus, and functional impairment in middle-aged and elderly Chinese people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; depression; diabetes; functional disability; vascular diseases