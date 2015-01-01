Abstract

The scientific literature mentions the existence of factors associated with fear of falling in older adults. However, the direct and indirect paths of its predictors have not yet been fully explored. This study aimed to analyze the socioeconomic, clinical, and health factors directly and indirectly associated with fear of falling in community-dwelling older adults. This is a cross-sectional study conducted in older adults (n = 410 - 70.11 ± 7.22 years). Clinical and health-condition data were collected, as were data on fear of falling using the Falls Efficacy Scale International-Brazil (FES-I Brazil). It was found that being female and having a higher number of self-reported morbidities, worse physical performance, and a higher number of depressive symptoms were directly associated with greater fear of falling. Regarding indirect associations, physical inactivity, mediated by a greater number of morbidities, worse physical performance, and a greater number of depressive symptoms, was associated with greater fear of falling. In addition, worse self-rated health, mediated by a greater number of depressive symptoms, as well as older age, mediated by worse physical performance, were associated with the outcome. This study provides information on the predictors directly and indirectly associated with fear of falling, expanding current understanding of this relationship.

