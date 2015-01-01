Abstract

(1) Background: Poisonings in children are common reasons for addressing ED and can potentially have serious complications. Our research aims to review risk factors leading to poisoning in children. (2) Methods: A retrospective review of all pediatric poisoning cases addressing the Children's emergency department of St Mary Hospital over a two-year period was performed. (3) Results: We collected data on 797 children admitted for acute poisoning. The highest incidence identified was in the 12-18 and 1-3-year-old age groups. The distribution of voluntary versus unintentional poisonings was relatively balanced: 50.19% versus 47.43% (for some cases the type of intoxication remained unknown). Exposure to the toxic substance by ingestion was significant compared to the other routes, with an incidence of 87.1%. Acute poisoning happened at home in 70.4% of cases. A known risk factor before reaching the ED was present in 13.04%. (4) Conclusions: Our study showed a greater risk for acute poisoning in children between 1-3 years of age, and adolescents over 12 years. Identifying and documenting epidemiological aspects and other variables is important for establishing preventive measures and for therapeutic conduct. Adequate risk stratification and preventive measures involving closer supervision of minors or cognitive-behavioral programs can prevent voluntary intoxication.

