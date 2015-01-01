|
Blázquez-Fernández C, Lanza-León P, Cantarero-Prieto D. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
36680431
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a significant cause of death worldwide. Various purposes can explain why people choose to attempt or commit suicide such as mental-health disorders, income-related-factors, quality of life or issues related to social context. This study aims to identify an updated association between 'isolation' and suicides.
systematic review; loneliness; social isolation; suicides