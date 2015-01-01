Abstract

The ratio of the elderly to the total population around the world is larger than 10%, and about 30% of the elderly are injured by falls each year. Accidental falls, especially bathroom falls, account for a large proportion. Therefore, fall events detection of the elderly is of great importance. In this article, a non-contact fall detector based on a Micro-electromechanical Systems Pyroelectric Infrared (MEMS PIR) sensor and a thermopile IR array sensor is designed to detect bathroom falls. Besides, image processing algorithms with a low pass filter and double boundary scans are put forward in detail. Then, the statistical features of the area, center, duration and temperature are extracted. Finally, a 3-layer BP neural network is adopted to identify the fall events. Taking into account the key factors of ambient temperature, objective, illumination, fall speed, fall state, fall area and fall scene, 640 tests were performed in total, and 5-fold cross validation is adopted. Experimental results demonstrate that the averages of the precision, recall, detection accuracy and F(1)-Score are measured to be 94.45%, 90.94%, 92.81% and 92.66%, respectively, which indicates that the novel detection method is feasible. Thereby, this IOT detector can be extensively used for household bathroom fall detection and is low-cost and privacy-security guaranteed.

