Citation
Todorov JJ, Devine RT, De Brito SA. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36681371
Abstract
Callous-unemotional (CU) traits (i.e., lack of remorse or guilt, callous lack of empathy, deficient concern for the feelings of others) in youth with conduct problems confer risk for a particular severe and persistent form of antisocial behaviour. Previous research has linked childhood maltreatment as a potential risk factor for CU traits, both primary (i.e., genetically underpinned) and secondary (i.e., environmentally influenced) variants, but the findings have been inconsistent, and the association has not yet been tested in a meta-analysis. To address this gap, we conducted a meta-analysis to assess the nature and strength of the associations between childhood maltreatment and its subtypes with CU traits and potential variants (i.e., primary and secondary CU traits). A systematic search identified 29 eligible studies including 9,894 participants (42% female) between the ages of 3 and 18 years (M(age)=14.22 years, SD = 1.07).
Language: en
Keywords
callous-unemotional traits; childhood maltreatment; conduct problems; interpersonal trauma; psychopathy