Abstract

We previously developed a risk assessment tool to predict outcomes after heat-related illness (J-ERATO score), which consists of six binary prehospital vital signs. We aimed to evaluate the ability of the score to predict clinical outcomes for hospitalized patients with heat-related illnesses. In a nationwide, prospective, observational study, adult patients hospitalized for heat-related illnesses were registered. A binary logistic regression model and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis were used to assess the relationship between the J-ERATO and survival at hospital discharge as a primary outcome. Among eligible patients, 1244 (93.0%) survived to hospital discharge. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that the J-ERATO was an independent predictor for survival to discharge (adjusted odds ratio [OR] 0.47; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.37-0.59) and occurrence of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) on day 1 (adjusted OR 2.07; 95% CI 1.73-2.49). ROC analyses revealed an optimal J-ERATO cut-off of 5 for prediction of mortality at discharge (area under the curve [AUC] 0.742; 95% CI 0.691-0.787) and DIC development on day 1 (AUC 0.723; 95% CI 0.684-0.758). The J-ERATO obtained before transportation could be helpful in predicting the severity and mortality of hospitalized patients with heat-related illnesses.

