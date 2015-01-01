Abstract

The automobile industry has developed dramatically in recent years, the supply of vehicles has also increased, and thus it has become deeply established in everyday life. Recently, as the supply of vehicles with autonomous driving functions increases, the safety of vehicles is also an emerging issue. Various car-following models for the safe driving of vehicles have long been studied by various people, and recently, a Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) model has been proposed by Mobileye. However, in existing car-following models or the RSS model, the safe distance between vehicles is presented using only vehicle speed and acceleration information, so there is a limitation in that it cannot respond to changes in road conditions due to the weather. In this paper, in order to ensure safety when the RSS model is applied to a variable focus function camera, an improved RSS model is presented in consideration of the changes in road conditions due to changes in weather, and a safety distance is derived based on the proposed model.

