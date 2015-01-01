Abstract

To explore the potential relationship between the leading vehicle and the following vehicle during car-following, we proposed a novel car-following model combining a convolutional neural network (CNN) with a long short-term memory (LSTM) network. Firstly, 400 car-following periods were extracted from the natural driving database and the OpenACC car-following experiment database. Then, we developed a CNN-LSTM car-following model, and the CNN is employed to analyze the potential relationship between the vehicle's dynamic parameters and to extract the features of car-following behavior to generate the feature vector. The LSTM network is adopted to save the feature vector and predict the speed of the following vehicle. Finally, the CNN-LSTM model is trained and tested with the extracted car-following trajectories data and compared with the classical car-following models (LSTM model, intelligent driver model). The results show that the accuracy and the ability to learn the heterogeneity of the proposed model are better than the other two. Furthermore, the CNN-LSTM model can accurately reproduce the hysteresis phenomenon of congested traffic flow and apply to heterogeneous traffic flow mixed with adaptive cruise control vehicles on the freeway, which indicates that it has strong generalization ability.

