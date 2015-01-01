Abstract

Recognizing traffic signs is an essential component of intelligent driving systems' environment perception technology. In real-world applications, traffic sign recognition is easily influenced by variables such as light intensity, extreme weather, and distance, which increase the safety risks associated with intelligent vehicles. A Chinese traffic sign detection algorithm based on YOLOv4-tiny is proposed to overcome these challenges. An improved lightweight BECA attention mechanism module was added to the backbone feature extraction network, and an improved dense SPP network was added to the enhanced feature extraction network. A yolo detection layer was added to the detection layer, and k-means++ clustering was used to obtain prior boxes that were better suited for traffic sign detection. The improved algorithm, TSR-YOLO, was tested and assessed with the CCTSDB2021 dataset and showed a detection accuracy of 96.62%, a recall rate of 79.73%, an F-1 Score of 87.37%, and a mAP value of 92.77%, which outperformed the original YOLOv4-tiny network, and its FPS value remained around 81 f/s. Therefore, the proposed method can improve the accuracy of recognizing traffic signs in complex scenarios and can meet the real-time requirements of intelligent vehicles for traffic sign recognition tasks.

Language: en