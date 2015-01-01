Abstract

Cyber-physical-social computing system integrates the interactions between cyber, physical, and social spaces by fusing information from these spaces. The result of this fusion can be used to drive many applications in areas such as intelligent transportation, smart cities, and healthcare. Situation Awareness was initially used in military services to provide knowledge of what is happening in a combat zone but has been used in many other areas such as disaster mitigation. Various applications have been developed to provide situation awareness using either IoT sensors or social media information spaces and, more recently, using both IoT sensors and social media information spaces. The information from these spaces is heterogeneous and, at their intersection, is sparse. In this paper, we propose a highly scalable, novel Cyber-physical-social Awareness (CPSA) platform that provides situation awareness by using and intersecting information from both IoT sensors and social media. By combining and fusing information from both social media and IoT sensors, the CPSA platform provides more comprehensive and accurate situation awareness than any other existing solutions that rely only on data from social media and IoT sensors. The CPSA platform achieves that by semantically describing and integrating the information extracted from sensors and social media spaces and intersects this information for enriching situation awareness. The CPSA platform uses user-provided situation models to refine and intersect cyber, physical, and social information. The CPSA platform analyses social media and IoT data using pretrained machine learning models deployed in the cloud, and provides coordination between information sources and fault tolerance. The paper describes the implementation and evaluation of the CPSA platform. The evaluation of the CPSA platform is measured in terms of capabilities such as the ability to semantically describe and integrate heterogenous information, fault tolerance, and time constraints such as processing time and throughput when performing real-world experiments. The evaluation shows that the CPSA platform can reliably process and intersect with large volumes of IoT sensor and social media data to provide enhanced situation awareness.

